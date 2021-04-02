Pmeer (PMEER) Trading 1.2% Higher Today

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.32 or 0.00741197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

