Po.et Price Up 241.2% Over Last Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 241.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $23,952.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,175.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00662191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

