POA (POA) Trading Up 28.4% Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, POA has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $35.09 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,167,649 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
