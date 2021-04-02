Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $4.54 million and $2,732.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001375 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00127009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.