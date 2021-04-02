Polkamarkets Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.92 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $30.20 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00003769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00066847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00091862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00736586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010014 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.