Polyient Games Governance Token Price Down 49.4% This Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $7,459.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $491.69 or 0.00824599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00065755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00287322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00092104 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.78 or 0.00742569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,232 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

