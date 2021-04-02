Polymath (POLY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $53.17 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $424.92 million and approximately $53.17 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.50 or 0.00354026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002324 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,032,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

