PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 109,888 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $326.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
