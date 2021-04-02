PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 109,888 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $326.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

