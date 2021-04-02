PolySwarm Market Capitalization Achieves $24.03 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $145,880.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 118.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,177.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00669995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028159 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

