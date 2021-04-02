Poolz Finance Price Tops $34.84 on Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $34.84 or 0.00058824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and $16.22 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 78.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00066883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00293017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.37 or 0.00768765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.