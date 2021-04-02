POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $887,787.96 and approximately $8,851.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

