Populous (PPT) Price Tops $3.08 on Top Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00005172 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $163.78 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 739.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00674536 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028796 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.