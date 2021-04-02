Populous Price Reaches $3.00 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Populous has a market capitalization of $159.90 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00005010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,438.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00027894 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

