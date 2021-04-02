Poseidon Network (QQQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $421,878.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $68.57 million and approximately $421,878.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002809 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00065723 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

QQQ is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.