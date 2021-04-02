Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PSTL opened at $17.30 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 479,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

