Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.37). Potbelly posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of PBPB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 432,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,492. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $892,219. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

