PotCoin Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $5,599.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,284.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.53 or 0.03504338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.00348405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.00985360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.86 or 0.00419777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.22 or 0.00428808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00290154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025371 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,996,023 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

