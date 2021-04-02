PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.19% of PotlatchDeltic worth $106,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 693.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

