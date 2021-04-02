Power Ledger (POWR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.58 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $269.47 million and $46.58 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,375.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.96 or 0.00654643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,597,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

