PowerPool (CVP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.39 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00004777 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $59.60 million and $4.39 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00070451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00292645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.29 or 0.00762826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00089164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010047 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,948,125 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.