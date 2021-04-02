Precium Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Precium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Precium has traded 87.5% higher against the dollar. Precium has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and $6.40 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.00359188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

