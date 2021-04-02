President Energy (LON:PPC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.18 ($0.03). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,410,571 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.80.

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

