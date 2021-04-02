Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 513,687 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.76% of The Timken worth $102,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Timken by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

NYSE TKR opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

