Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 65,377 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.68% of CureVac worth $102,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

CureVac stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

