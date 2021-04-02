Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 2,517,977 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,517,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.05% of Atea Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.72. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

