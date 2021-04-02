Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,489,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,537 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 17.84% of Aegion worth $104,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aegion by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Aegion by 36.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aegion by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aegion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aegion by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 341,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Aegion Co. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $897.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

