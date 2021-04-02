Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 581,653 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.04% of Nordstrom worth $100,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,212 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

JWN stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,609 shares of company stock worth $2,583,691. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

