Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.60% of UniFirst worth $103,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $224.99 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

