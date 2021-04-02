Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $102.18 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 957,798 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.63% of Ulta Beauty worth $102,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $3,986,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,671,138.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,482 shares of company stock valued at $150,119,855 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $313.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.07 and a 200 day moving average of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.29 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

