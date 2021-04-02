Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $96.30 Million Stock Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,428 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.90% of The Providence Service worth $96,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $149.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,492.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

