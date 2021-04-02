Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.28% of Rexnord worth $108,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 397,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 324,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 296,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

RXN stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

