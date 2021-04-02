Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,362,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $97,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE TAK opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

