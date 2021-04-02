Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,872 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.30% of Casella Waste Systems worth $103,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after purchasing an additional 362,638 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after purchasing an additional 661,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

