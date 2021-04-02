Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,964,978 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,964,978 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.64% of JOYY worth $106,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JOYY’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

