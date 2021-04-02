Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 252,720 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.60% of FOX worth $103,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. Fox Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

