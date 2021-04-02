Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $147.80

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.80 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.91). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 147.80 ($1.93), with a volume of 3,351,082 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.19).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 11,485,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99). Also, insider Richard Howell acquired 34,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.