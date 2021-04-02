Primecoin Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,704,727 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.