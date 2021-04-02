Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,375,349 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,486,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,375,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of America worth $439,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.