Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.66% of Cousins Properties worth $331,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of CUZ opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.