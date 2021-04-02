Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.36% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $271,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 637,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

