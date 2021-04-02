Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 23,899 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $285,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.58 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

