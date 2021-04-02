Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 573,415 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 416.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $266,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $402.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $245.44 and a one year high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

