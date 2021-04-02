Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 86,251 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 355.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,251 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Cable One worth $246,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,829.28 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,489.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,891.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,955.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.