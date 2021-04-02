Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180,445 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Walmart worth $298,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Walmart by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

