Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,492,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Chevron worth $379,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $4,501,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

