Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,963,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of The Progressive worth $391,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

The Progressive stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

