Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $215.17 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Dollar General worth $215,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 264.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $152.83 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

