Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $226.58 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of BCE worth $226,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.