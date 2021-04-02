Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $274 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,723 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.14% of Hasbro worth $274,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $95,832,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $50,807,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 21.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.