Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $287.89 Million Stock Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,343,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.24% of RealPage worth $287,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RealPage by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 1,233,731 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,456,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,222,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.28.

RealPage stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

